No injuries reported after accident involving school bus in Sioux County, IA

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - No injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus in Sioux County, Iowa.

The local sheriff's office says at about 8 a.m. they were called to a school bus accident on Highway 18 in Hull.

Officials say 82-year-old Ken Draayer of Hull was driving the school bus, with 11 students onboard, northbound on a residence driveway approaching Highway 18. At the same time, 20-year-old Bailey Gesink of Hull was driving a car eastbound on Highway 18. Officials say when Draayer entered the bus onto Highway 18, the two vehicles struck.

No injuries were reported, but the school bus sustained about $2,000 worth of damage and Gesink's vehicle sustained about $2,500 worth of damage.

Draayer was cited for failing to yield when entering a highway.