Norfolk City Council discusses changing fireworks guidelines

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Possible changes to fireworks regulations in Norfolk, Nebraska, are being discussed by the city council. On Monday night, council members tabled the ordinance to further discuss it.

A citizen request asks that the time, and days, to shoot and sell fireworks, should be changed. The proposed ordinance suggests selling and shooting of fireworks for the seven days leading up to the 4th of July, instead of the current 10-day window.

Also, the proposed ordinance would change allowed hours for the sale and use of fireworks from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Local fireworks vendors voiced their opposition to the proposal. They say shortening their selling days, and changing the hours for fireworks sales and use, would hurt their business.

"Maybe we can't suit everybody's needs at that time, but at least maybe we could maybe come to a nice compromise between the people that do shift work and also our vendors that are selling the fireworks," said Kory Hildebrand of the Norfolk City Council.

Hildebrand said there is no timetable for presentation of the final draft to the city council.