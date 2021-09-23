Probe: Michaels, Minnesota cops violated Black teen’s rights

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A state agency that investigates civil rights abuses has found that the manager of a suburban Minneapolis Michaels store called police on a teenager just because he is Black, and responding police used unreasonable force on him because of his race. The findings by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights stem from a 2019 incident at a Michaels store in Brooklyn Center. The agency found that both the police department and Michaels Stores Inc. violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act. A spokesperson for the Irving, Texas-based Michaels says the arts and crafts chain disagrees with the findings and will appeal. The city did not respond to a message seeking comment.