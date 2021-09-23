Q&A: Nick Cannon on talk show, overcoming backlash last year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Cannon almost quit his lucrative TV host and producer career after facing heavy scrutiny for his anti-Semitic comments last year. He apologized for his remarks, but he fell into a deep depression after being ridiculed on social media and dropped by ViacomCBS. Cannon felt like quitting. Cannon says after a friend’s death he realized his platform could be used to help people overcome adversity. Now, he’s looking to bounce back with his nationally syndicated daytime talk show “Nick Cannon,” which premieres Sept. 27 on Fox Television Stations. He recently spoke with The Associated Press about his talk show, his growth and advice for rapper DaBaby who faced backlash earlier this year.