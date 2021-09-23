Restarted Nebraska hospital transfer system sees complaints

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Health care officials are lodging complaints about a reopened transfer center intended to help Nebraska hospitals find places to send patients who need additional care as COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that officials at Lincoln’s Bryan Health and at smaller hospitals around the state have complained that the transfer center was not proving helpful in cases where very sick patients need to get to a larger hospital. In some cases, hospital staff report finding no help from the system and ended up making numerous calls themselves to find a bed.