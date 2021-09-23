Service And Sacrifice As A Team

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- A local husband and wife chose to make sacrifices for their country. They didn't do it at the same time, but together, they got through it.

Sioux City resident Tricia Newton, a Sergeant in the Iowa Army National Guard, spent a combined year minus one day in Qatar and Afghanistan. Her husband, Andy Newton, served in Afghanistan a few years ago.

We recently caught up with Andy and Tricia, who are reunited and back safe and sound, to talk about their often dangerous and difficult journey, and the moments during their service that stand out for them.

Tricia Newton's deployment started in Qatar, where she served as a Battalion Medic, on the team tracking medical evacuations and hospital stays, among other responsibilities. She also made sure if American soldiers were injured, they could get the care they needed when they returned home.

"After some time in Qatar, I got relocated to Bagram Airfield," said Tricia Newton.

It was the hub for the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

"I served with the soldiers that I deployed with as their line medic, taking care of them when they were out on their guns, ensuring their health and welfare at all times, treating any injury, illnesses or diseases within my scope as a medic," said Tricia Newton.

Her husband, Andy, also served in Afghanistan about a decade ago.

"I spent most of my days either driving a truck, running supply missions or pulling security at our post," said Andy Newton.

It's been a while since Andy was in Afghanistan. But every day for 364 days, via computer or phone, he communicated with Tricia, who was a 7,055-mile flight away, in a war-torn country.

"Yeah I was afraid every day. You know, in a combat zone, how are you not," said Andy Newton.

Helping the soldiers and others who came in with combat injuries wasn't easy for Tricia, even after going through drills to prepare for it.

"But until your hands are on that patient, and it's someone's like that's truly in your hands, to treat with a great team, it's overwhelming at first, but you get in a routine, you trust your team, and then you see progress, when your patients start to heal, that's reassuring, that you know how to do your job," said Tricia Newton.

Tricia touched down on Iowa soil at the end of July, but part of her remains in Afghanistan.

"Happy to be home, so blessed to be home, but it's been hard to not be present and watch it unfold on TV," said Tricia Newton.

One of the nurses with whom Tricia worked at the end of her deployment was sent to Kabul, and was there during the American withdrawal.

"She sent texts asking for prayers, asking for words of encouragement," said Tricia Newton.

Those prayers worked because her friend made it safely out of Kabul.

"I don't want to see that happen any more. I wish the best for the local citizens of Afghanistan. But at the same time, I don't want any more of our U. S. service members in harm's way," said Tricia Newton.

"The soldiers, the marines, the airmen who are there, they are doing everything humanly possible that they could to make this as good as they could," said Andy Newton.

Tricia says especially after the last year of her military service, she has gained a new sense of gratefulness.

Although she plans to remain with her Guard unit, she is taking on a new civilian job, and is thrilled to spend the holidays at home this year.

Andy looks forward to Tricia's excellent cooking, getting back to a sense of normalcy, and spending some quality time with his wife.