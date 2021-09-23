Warming up Thursday before a front cools us back down

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday morning started off with many of us dropping into the 30s.



While we will not be quite that cold this morning, it is still a little chilly with central and eastern Siouxland in the low 40s.



We are going to be kicking in a southerly breeze as the morning goes along which will help to boost us back into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.



There will be a lot of sunshine again today so it is overall looking like another pleasant day!



Tonight a front will make its way into Siouxland with increasing cloud cover as it moves in.



The cloud cover will be sticking around through our Friday with a few sprinkles possible, especially early in the day.



Temperatures will be cooler with highs close to 70 degrees.



It will also be quite blustery with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible out of the northwest.



More on the incoming changes on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.