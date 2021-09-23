National Preparedness Month: How to prepare for potential emergencies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - September is National Preparedness Month, and FEMA is urging Americans to prepare for emergencies and disasters.

Emergency managers in Dakota County, Nebraska want Siouxlanders to understand how important it is to prepare for the upcoming months, when there'll still be chances for severe weather before things start getting colder. Making a plan with your family, practicing that emergency plan, creating a survival kit for your home and car, and signing up for emergency alerts are all encouraged.

"Get your cars ready for winter. Have that emergency kit inside your vehicles, have your shovels and your salt or whatever you use on your sidewalks for ice. It is the same thing every year, but you have to continue to do it every year," said Deanna Hogberg, emergency management director for Dakota County.

With cooler months ahead, Hagberg wants to remind Siouxlanders to restock those survival kits you put together last year. You may have used some of those items, and others may have expired. Making sure your car is prepared is just as important as your home during the months ahead.

Important items to include in your car's survival kit include medications, first aid, a warm blanket, matches, phone, phone charger, extra water, food, and cash. Many items can be found around the house, such as a warm blanket, food, water, and extra batteries.

However, if someone is worried about the cost of building a survival kit there are many websites that offer prepackaged survival kits equipped with the necessities you might need if your vehicle is ever stranded, or you need to quickly evacuate a location. One such site can be found here.

"If a family is prepared, then it kind of, yes we are all excited and we are all scared when something happens, but if you have worked with your family, you have gone over your plan, you've gone over your preparedness of phone numbers and locations to meet, and what to have with you, it takes a little tension away knowing we have prepared for this, " said Hagberg.

FEMA representatives-- and Hagberg-- encourage people to learn about the risks to their community and to consider not just themselves, but pets and neighbors as well, if a natural disaster does occur. Storing extra pet food, checking in on your neighbors, and having cash handy are some more ways to stay proactive.