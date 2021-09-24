Skip to Content

1 arrested in banquet hall shooting that killed 3 near Miami

6:23 am

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed three people and injured 20 others outside a banquet hall earlier this year. Police arrested 22-year-old Davonta Barnes of Miami Gardens late Thursday. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. He remained in the Miami-Dade County Jail early Friday, where he was being held without bond. Miami-Dade police believe Barnes acted as a suspected lookout for the men who opened fire May 30 on the crowd gathered at the El Mula banquet hall. No other arrests have been made in the case.

Associated Press

