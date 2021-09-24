1 teen killed, 4 injured in early-morning crash near Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Authorities in eastern Nebraska say an early-morning crash involving a car full of teenagers left one of them dead and four others injured.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday at an intersection just southwest of Omaha. Investigators say two cars entered the intersection at the same time.

Officials say one teen died at the scene. Four other teens in the same car suffered serious injuries, including one who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately released.