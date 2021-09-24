12-year-old sent to hospital after being injured during Homecoming parade in Sloan, IA

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) - A 12-year-old had to be airlifted to the hospital after being injured during a homecoming parade in Sloan, Iowa.

According to authorities at the scene, a 12-year-old was riding on a float outside the Westwood Community School building when they fell off.

Their injuries were severe enough that they had to be airlifted to a hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.