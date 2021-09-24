After a cool and comfortable Friday, warmer temperatures are expected this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today was another cool and comfortable day in Siouxland. We gradually warmed up throughout the day into the mid to upper 60s with a northwestern wind between 5-15 mph.

Some Siouxlanders may have even seen some brief showers early this morning. KTIV recorded .03”.

This evening we will cool down under clear skies. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 30s and low 40s, keeping the northwestern wind through the evening between 5-10 mph.

Our Saturday is looking warmer and more sunshine expected all throughout the KTIV viewing area. Highs will top out in the mid 70s with a western wind expected between 5-15 mph.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for our Sunday and the beginning of next week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

For the latest weather details and our complete 10-day forecast