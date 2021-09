SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are looking to get involved with a local musical group, then check out the Morningside Symphonic Chorus.

In November, the group will be putting on a big performance of Carmina Burana. Until then, the group will be meeting Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to give members of the community to join in.

