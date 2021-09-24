Battery manufacturer to build factory complex in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Missouri-based battery manufacturer has selected Rapid City for a factory complex that it says could eventually employ up to 1,500 people. AEsir Technologies plans to construct four buildings. The first building will be a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center capable of producing 1.2 million batteries annually. The company initially plans to hire 400 employees and expand to 1,200 to 1,500 employees. CEO Randy Moore says the first phase will cost around $90 million with a total price tag of $300 million when all four phases of the development are finished.