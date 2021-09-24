Consultant sues Nebraska Republican candidate for governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A political consulting firm is suing Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster over what it says are $37,500 in unpaid fees and a wrongful contract termination. The Omaha World-Herald reports that EZ Politix says in its lawsuit that the Herbster campaign hired it in to perform campaign-related services from December 2020 until May 10, 2022, and was to be paid $12,500 a month. The lawsuit says the contract required notice of termination and 30 days to remedy any problems before the contract could be terminated. Instead, according to the lawsuit, the contract was canceled in April without notice. Herbster campaign manager Ellen Keast declined to comment to the World-Herald.