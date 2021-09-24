Cool, windy and cloudy Friday before a return to warmer sunshine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures jumped back into the upper 70s to low 80s yesterday afternoon but changes will be the story today.



A cold front will move through this morning, giving us a mostly cloudy sky for most of the day.



Winds will also get stirred up, switching to the north and gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times.



We may see a few sprinkles to light showers through early afternoon.



Highs will end up pretty close to 70 degrees.



We will start clearing out late in the afternoon and the clouds will continue to disappear as we head through the evening.



With a clear sky and light winds overnight, several of us will drop into the upper 30s again tonight.



There is plenty of sunshine on the way for both Saturday and Sunday with warming temperatures too.



Highs will generally be in the mid 70s on Saturday with low to mid 80s on the way for Sunday.



More on the weekend outlook on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.