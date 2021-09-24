Deaths of mother, child investigated as murder-suicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The deaths of a child and mother in Rapid City are being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police said the probe is ongoing, but that based on the evidence recovered so far, authorities believe this is a case of child murder and adult suicide. The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Trisha Paxson-Dennett and her son, 4-year-old Russel Reeves. Their bodies were discovered Tuesday. Police spokesman Brendyn Medina said authorities have ruled out the father as a suspect.