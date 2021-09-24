Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Avon 36, Gayville-Volin 32
Brandon Valley 17, Sioux Falls Washington 10
Burke 55, Colome 14
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50, Pine Ridge 0
Colman-Egan 64, Centerville 18
DeSmet 44, Kimball/White Lake 0
Faulkton 50, Langford 15
Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 9
Hanson 67, Deubrook 14
Harrisburg 38, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Huron 21, Aberdeen Central 14
Madison 30, Canton 14
Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Takini 0
Sioux Falls Jefferson 35, Rapid City Central 6
Sioux Falls Lincoln 21, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 17
Sioux Valley 36, Parker 0
Tea Area 44, Watertown 13
Wall 55, Jones County 0
Winnebago, Neb. 42, Red Cloud 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
