Friday’s Scores

9:21 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Avon 36, Gayville-Volin 32

Brandon Valley 17, Sioux Falls Washington 10

Burke 55, Colome 14

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50, Pine Ridge 0

Colman-Egan 64, Centerville 18

DeSmet 44, Kimball/White Lake 0

Faulkton 50, Langford 15

Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 9

Hanson 67, Deubrook 14

Harrisburg 38, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Huron 21, Aberdeen Central 14

Madison 30, Canton 14

Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Takini 0

Sioux Falls Jefferson 35, Rapid City Central 6

Sioux Falls Lincoln 21, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 17

Sioux Valley 36, Parker 0

Tea Area 44, Watertown 13

Wall 55, Jones County 0

Winnebago, Neb. 42, Red Cloud 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

