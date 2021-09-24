Friday’s Scores

Skip to Content

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Siouxland Christian 16

Bellevue 14, Norwalk 0

Dike-New Hartford 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

Earlham 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

East Union, Afton 57, Griswold 12

Eldon Cardinal 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, GMG, Garwin 0

Grundy Center 35, AGWSR, Ackley 3

South Central Calhoun 66, Eagle Grove 12

Spencer 43, Denison-Schleswig 0

West Lyon, Inwood 36, Sheldon 6

West Marshall, State Center 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

Winfield-Mount Union 32, Lone Tree 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

