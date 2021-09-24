Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Siouxland Christian 16
Bellevue 14, Norwalk 0
Dike-New Hartford 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6
Earlham 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
East Union, Afton 57, Griswold 12
Eldon Cardinal 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, GMG, Garwin 0
Grundy Center 35, AGWSR, Ackley 3
South Central Calhoun 66, Eagle Grove 12
Spencer 43, Denison-Schleswig 0
West Lyon, Inwood 36, Sheldon 6
West Marshall, State Center 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
Winfield-Mount Union 32, Lone Tree 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com