His country mired in crises, Lebanese leader calls for help

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president is asking the international community for assistance to help the country recover from one of the worst financial crises the world has seen in modern history. Speaking in a prerecorded speech, he told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday he was determined to undertake the necessary reforms, working with the new government formed earlier this month. He also called for help from the international community to help Lebanon “bear the burdens” of the displaced and guarantee the safe return of Syrian refugees to their homes, rejecting their permanent resettlement in Lebanon.