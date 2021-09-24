Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 booster vaccine at pharmacy locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee has announced it will be offering free Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses at pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

The new booster, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is recommended for Pfizer vaccine recipients who meet the following criteria:

It's been six months since getting their second Pfizer vaccine dose.

Are above the age of 65.

They're 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions. Follow this link to find out more on what conditions apply.

They're between the ages of 18 and 64 and have an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupation.

Those wishing to get a booster are recommended to go to Hy-Vee.com/covidvaccine to set up an appointment.

At this time, there is not a booster dose authorized for Moderna vaccine recipients, nor is there an additional vaccine dose authorized for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients. It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment:

Insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)

Photo ID.

Their COVID-19 vaccination record card.

Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated. Individuals receiving a COVID-19 booster or third dose will need to self-attest to their eligibility. Individuals will not be required to show documentation to prove eligibility.