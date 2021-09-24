Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 booster vaccine at pharmacy locations

Hy-Vee offering free COVID-19 booster vaccine at pharmacy locationsNew
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee has announced it will be offering free Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses at pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.
The new booster, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is recommended for Pfizer vaccine recipients who meet the following criteria:
- It's been six months since getting their second Pfizer vaccine dose.
- Are above the age of 65.
- They're 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions.
- Follow this link to find out more on what conditions apply.
- They're between the ages of 18 and 64 and have an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupation.
Those wishing to get a booster are recommended to go to Hy-Vee.com/covidvaccine to set up an appointment.
At this time, there is not a booster dose authorized for Moderna vaccine recipients, nor is there an additional vaccine dose authorized for Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients. It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment:
- Insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)
- Photo ID.
- Their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated. Individuals receiving a COVID-19 booster or third dose will need to self-attest to their eligibility. Individuals will not be required to show documentation to prove eligibility.