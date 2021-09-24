Imran Khan paints Pakistan as victim of US ungratefulness

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to cast Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and an international double standard in his address to the United Nations General Assembly. Speaking Friday evening in a prerecorded speech, the Pakistani prime minister touched on a range of topics that included climate change, global Islamophobia and “the plunder of the developing world by their corrupt elites.” He was indignant about what he described as American abandonment of both Pakistan and Afghanistan, and urged the international community to strengthen the current Afghan government. As in years past, he decried India’s Hindu national government and its management of Kashmir.