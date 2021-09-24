Iowa Senator Charles Grassley announces re-election campaign

(KTIV) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley announced early Friday morning he will run for re-election to represent Iowa in the United States Senate.

Sen. Grassley has served in the Senate since 1981, first being elected in 1980. He has held leadership positions in the Senate Finance and Judiciary committees. He currently is the Senate president pro tempore.

Sen. Grassley is on his seventh Senate term, making him the longest-serving U.S. senator in Iowa history.

He plans to meet with the public Friday and Saturday in various locations of eastern and central Iowa to kick off his campaign.

“Serving Iowans in the United States Senate is a tremendous honor. I’m working as hard as ever for the people of Iowa and there’s more work to do. In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership. I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business." Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sen. Grassley served in the Iowa state legislature in 1958 until being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1974.

Grassley is a farmer in New Hartford, Iowa.

Abby Finkenauer (D) and State Sen. Jim Carlin (R) are also running for Sen. Grassley's seat in Congress.