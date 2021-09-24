Kalins Indoor Comfort celebrates 100 years in Siouxland with $100,000 donation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kalins Indoor Comfort is celebrating 100 years in Siouxland in a big way.

The company Friday presented a check for $100,000 dollars to United Way, an organization with a chapter in Sioux City that helps community members attain health, education and financial stability. They gave a thousand dollars for every year they've been in business.

A lunch was held and leaders with Kalins thanked everyone who has helped them get to this milestone.