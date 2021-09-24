Man sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Sioux City

Man sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Sioux CityNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after a report of shots fired in downtown Sioux City.
The Sioux City Police Department says the shots were reported Friday at about 3:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Nebraska Street. An adult male was taken to a Sioux City hospital with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.
Witnesses have told police the shooting evolved from a confrontation. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect.
Police are still interviewing witnesses for additional information.
This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.