Man sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after a report of shots fired in downtown Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says the shots were reported Friday at about 3:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Nebraska Street. An adult male was taken to a Sioux City hospital with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses have told police the shooting evolved from a confrontation. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect.

Police are still interviewing witnesses for additional information.

On the scene of a shots fired call at 200 Nebraska St. Police say an adult male was taken to MercyOne with a potentially life threatening gunshot wound. @ktivnews pic.twitter.com/8r4C9Ozayl — Claire Bradshaw (@ClaireKTIV4) September 24, 2021

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.