Meghan and Harry meet with students at Harlem school

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have made an appearance at a Harlem elementary school. The couple, who were masked, offered lots of hugs while spending about an hour Friday at the Mahalia Jackson School. Meghan read her book, “The Bench,” to a group of about two dozen children, including a group of second graders who had a front-row seat in the playground. The couple also donated a vegetable garden to the school, which has many students without permanent homes. It is one of several appearances in New York by Harry and Meghan, who are also set to appear at the Global Citizen Live benefit concert on Saturday.