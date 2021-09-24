Muti extends to 2022-23 as Chicago Symphony music director

Conductor Riccardo Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season. The 80-year-old Italian became music director of the CSO in 2010, succeeding Daniel Barenboim. Muti will lead 10 weeks of concerts in Chicago in 2022-23 and four weeks on tour, which will include a trip to China, Japan and Taiwan. The CSO says Muti’s 2022-23 season will include performances of Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis (Solemn Mass)” in June 2023 — a work he conducted last month with the Vienna Philharmonic at the Salzburg Festiva.