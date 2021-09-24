National Book Awards ceremony will again be held online

NEW YORK (AP) — For the second straight year, the National Book Awards ceremony will be held online. The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards each fall, announced Friday that it had decided to make the Nov. 17 event virtual because of the pandemic. The foundation initially hoped to return to the awards’ longtime venue, Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan. Last week, the foundation announced longlists of 10 for the five competitive categories: fiction, nonfiction, young people’s literature, poetry and translation. Honorary awards are planned for author-playwright Karen Tei Yamashita and author-librarian Nancy Pearl.