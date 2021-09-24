Nebraska drug deaths traced to state patrol evidence locker

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have announced the arrests of two people after an investigation into a spate of drug overdose deaths in the Lincoln area was traced back to fentanyl-laced cocaine stolen from a Nebraska State Patrol evidence locker. Lincoln police and the patrol held a news conference Friday to announce the arrest of 35-year-old Anna Idigima and 36-year-old George Weaver Jr., both of Lincoln, on suspicion of distributing illicit drugs. Officials say Idigima was a Nebraska State Patrol employee who worked in the evidence unit when the drugs were stolen from an evidence storage facility.