Norfolk elementary school brings in deaf mime to celebrate Deaf Awareness Month

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - September is Deaf Awareness Month and the Norfolk Public Schools marked the month with assemblies at schools in the district, Friday.

Every elementary school in Norfolk had an assembly with a special guest, a deaf mime named Ricky Smith. He performed some of his act for the kids, and stressed the importance of communication.

The Norfolk Public Schools has 35 hearing impaired children enrolled, and is home of the Northeast Regional Program For Children Who Are Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

"Communication, that's our link and that's my feedback. If they don't understand I try to be more clear, more expressive and if someone is afraid or wondering, I try to find out how I can connect with that person," signed Smith.

Smith also says he hopes people learn that everyone should try and communicate, and be together… and not separate the mainstream learners from those are hard of hearing.