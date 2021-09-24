Omaha landlord found guilty of only 4 of nearly 90 counts

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha landlord who stood trial on nearly 90 misdemeanor counts accusing him keeping an apartment complex in such squalid conditions that tenants had to be evacuated has been found guilty of only four of the counts. A judge found Kay Anderson guilty this week of four counts of municipal code violations in connection with the state of Yale Park Apartments, six months after Anderson’s trial on 89 counts. He now faces up to six months in jail and a $500 on each count. About 500 apartment tenants — mostly refugees from Myanmar — were evacuated in 2018 after housing inspectors responded to nearly 100 complaints of bedbugs, lice, rodents, gas leaks, mold and other violations at the complex.