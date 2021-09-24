School system pulls 2 books with graphic sex from libraries

FALLS CHURCH. Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia school system said it is removing two books from school libraries, including an illustrated memoir that contains explicit illustrations of sexual encounters involving children. Stacy Langton is a parent in the Fairfax County school system. She questioned the school board at a public meeting Thursday about the books’ availability in high school libraries. As she quoted from explicit passages in the book, a school board member interrupted her and chastised her for using explicit language. The school system said Friday the books have been removed immediately pending a more detailed review. The publisher of one of the books called the decision “short-sighted and reactionary.”