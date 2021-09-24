Sioux City retirement home working to get COVID booster doses for residents

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A CDC panel Thursday recommended booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for millions of Americans.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the extra doses for people 65 and older, nursing home residents, and those 50 to 64, with underlying medical conditions, once they're at least six months past their last Pfizer dose.

Anna Heller, Director of Fund Development at Sunrise Retirement Community, says they're working with Walgreens and local providers to set up a clinic for their residents at Sunrise.

"It means so much to them. They want to get back to normal. They want to get back to the way the world was 18 months ago. So, just another level of them feeling more secure and for us for them to feel safe, that's what's really important," said Heller.

Heller says 98% of the facility's nursing residents have been vaccinated. She says residents believe another safety guard against the pandemic is something they're interested in.

"It's so new, we just got the news this morning. So, we're just planning the best we can. Like with everything with COVID everything is kind of plan as you go, and just do the best thing for our residents," said Heller.

Heller says Sunrise residents are not required to get vaccinated, but are highly encouraged.