Siouxland District Health releases details on CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending a booster for people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine.

In response to this, the Siouxland District Health Department has released the following details regarding this recommendation:

The recommendation for the booster only applies to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being evaluated, and a similar recommendation is expected in the next few weeks.

It must be at least six months since a person completed their initial series of Pfizer vaccine.

The people that health officials are saying should get a booster are: People 65 and older. Residents in long-term care settings. People between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying health conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, heart conditions and obesity.

The following people may also get a booster if desired: People between the ages of 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions. People between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at increased risk due to where they work or live.



Officials say the vaccine is available throughout Woodbury County at medical providers officers, pharmacies and at Siouxland District Health.