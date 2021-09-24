Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court said attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only. There was no word Friday on whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump’s other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was officially sworn in in late October.