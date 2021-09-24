Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
2:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9

Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-8, 25-17

Bennington def. Blair, 27-25, 25-19, 25-19

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 26-24, 25-11, 25-14

Burwell def. Ainsworth, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 26-24, 25-22, 25-10

Columbus Scotus def. Lincoln Christian, 20-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-11, 15-8

Columbus def. Seward, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15

Creighton def. Wausa, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 8-25, 16-14

Cross County def. Palmer, 25-12, 25-14, 25-12

David City def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Diller-Odell def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9

Douglas County West def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-20, 25-16

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Lewiston, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Garden County def. Morrill, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13

Giltner def. Nebraska Lutheran, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Gothenburg def. Minden, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Grand Island def. Fremont, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

Gretna def. Papillion-LaVista, 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-23

Hastings def. North Platte, 25-17, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Weeping Water, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined

Heartland def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 20-25, 25-13, 25-18

Hemingford def. Hyannis, 25-11, 14-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-13

Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-7, 25-16, 25-18

Johnson-Brock def. Freeman

Kenesaw def. Hampton, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Crete, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10

Lincoln Pius X def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Mead def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-7, 25-16

Millard North def. Millard South, 16-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-16, 15-10

North Bend Central def. West Point-Beemer, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18

North Central def. CWC, 15-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Guardian Angels, 25-9, 17-25, 25-14, 25-19

Ogallala def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20

Omaha Burke def. Omaha North, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15

Osmond def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-11, 29-27, 25-16

Palmyra def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16

Pierce def. Lutheran High Northeast, 26-24, 28-26, 25-8

Pleasanton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22

Santee def. Walthill, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

St. Mary’s def. West Holt, 25-15, 14-25, 25-10, 25-19

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Elm Creek, 25-16, 25-17

Sutton def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-18, 25-12, 28-26

Thayer Central def. Milford, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13

Twin River def. Madison, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12

Wahoo def. Beatrice, 25-17, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17

Wood River def. Holdrege, 15-25, 17-15, 17-15

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-16

Amherst def. Overton, 26-24, 25-27, 25-20

Overton def. Hi-Line, 25-17, 20-25, 25-9

Arlington Triangular=

Arlington def. Conestoga, 11-25, 25-17, 25-13

Arlington def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 32-30, 27-25

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Conestoga, 25-16, 25-12

Centura Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Centura, 25-17, 25-16

Broken Bow def. Gibbon, 25-8, 25-10

Elba Triangular=

Fullerton def. Osceola, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13

Osceola def. Elba, 25-20, 25-15

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-22, 25-21

Syracuse def. Falls City, 25-16, 25-18

Syracuse def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-11, 25-23

Gering Triangular=

Gering def. Mitchell, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15

Mitchell def. Sidney, 25-17, 27-25, 0-0

Sidney def. Gering, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19

Howells-Dodge Triangular=

Howells/Dodge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-11, 25-10

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-19, 25-18

Pender def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-10, 25-20

Kearney Catholic Triangular=

Grand Island Northwest def. Kearney Catholic, 25-20, 25-21

Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22

Kearney Catholic def. Lexington, 25-10, 20-25, 25-17

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 26-24, 25-17

Wakefield def. Wynot, 25-14, 25-20

Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 22-25, 27-25, 25-21

Leyton Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Kimball, 25-22, 25-19

Leyton def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-16

Loomis Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Loomis, 26-24, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-18

Minatare Triangular=

Bayard def. Minatare, 25-17, 25-16

Bayard def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-12

South Platte def. Minatare, 25-14, 19-25, 25-13

Ralston Triangular=

Nebraska City def. Ralston, 11-25, 26-24, 25-23

Omaha Roncalli def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 25-11

Omaha Roncalli def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-16

Red Cloud Triangular=

Blue Hill def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-17

Shelton def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-19

Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-10

Riverside Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-19

Nebraska Christian def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-10, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Riverside, 25-18, 25-16

Southern Valley Triangular=

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-13, 25-10

Southern Valley def. Axtell, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23

St. Francis Triangular=

Chase County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-10, 25-7

Chase County def. St. Francis, Kan., 25-19, 25-19

Sutherland Triangular=

Sutherland def. Cozad

Sutherland def. Maxwell

Valentine Triangular=

Stuart def. Mullen, 25-4, 24-26, 25-19

Stuart def. Valentine, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22

Winnebago Triangular=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tri County Northeast, 25-19, 25-14

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-10

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-10, 25-11

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-10

Wisner-Pilger def. Battle Creek, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21

Wisner-Pilger def. Crofton, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23

