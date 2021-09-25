Another warm and dry weekend in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It has been a touch warmer outdoors today here in Siouxland. Highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s under clear skies. Our dew points have stayed rather low throughout the day however, so although it is warmer outside we have less moisture in the air.

This evening we will cool down to the mid 50s for our overnight lows with mostly clear conditions and a southern wind around 5 mph.

Our Sunday will be even warmer than today with more sunshine expected and highs expected to be in the mid to upper 80s.

Warm winds will continue from the south between 5 to 10 mph.

For the latest weather details be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening.