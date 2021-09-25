Briar Cliff picks up first win, Northwestern rolls past Concordia, and Dordt defeats Doane

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) It was a game of firsts when the Briar Cliff Chargers matched up with the Mount Marty Lancers. Both teams were looking for their first wins of the season.

The Chargers were looking for their first win of the coach LaDage era. While, the Lancers were looking for their first win as a program.

The Lancers scored first scoring a touchdown early on a Torren Devericks pass to Jonah Miyazawa. The game quickly became a back and forth affair with Briar Cliff tying the game up before taking the lead on a field goal to make it 9-6.

In the end the Chargers picked up their first win of the season with a 36-28 victory. Briar Cliff will take on Hastings at home next week. While Mount Marty will take on Northwestern in Yankton.

Northwestern was taking on the Concordia Bulldogs and the second ranked Red Raiders did not disappoint. Northwestern ran right past Concordia for the 31-7 victory.

Blake Fryar was solid throwing for 235 yards and 2 touchdowns with one interception. On the ground the Raiders were led by Konnor McQuillian who had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Northwestern will travel to Yankton and play Mount Marty next week. Concordia will host Dakota Wesleyan.

The Dordt Defenders were taking on the Doane Tigers this week.

The Defenders rolled through the Tigers picking up a 27-7 victory.

Dordt was led by Anthony Trojahn who had 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Defenders. Kade McDaniel added 151 yards through the air.

Defensively Dordt was solid only giving up a total of 217 yards, and forcing a turnover.

Dordt will have their bye week next week before hosting Mount Marty. Doane will host Jamestown.