Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
2:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alma def. Southern Valley, 25-14, 26-24, 25-22

Arapahoe def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18

Hay Springs def. Minatare, 25-22, 16-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-12

Mullen def. Hyannis, 1-0, 1-0, 1-0

Paxton def. Wallace, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Santee def. St. Edward, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Sioux County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24, 25-12

Allison Weston Invitational=

Pool A=

Lincoln East def. Omaha Burke, 17-25, 25-17, 15-12

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln East, 25-23, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-5

Pool B=

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-22, 25-7

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 25-21

Pool C=

Millard West def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-14, 25-10

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21

Papillion-LaVista def. Des Moines, Roosevelt, Iowa, 25-17, 25-14

South Platte Triangular=

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-4, 25-8

South Platte def. Crawford, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content