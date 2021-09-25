Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

1:00 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47, Riverside, Oakland 12

AC/GC 52, Nodaway Valley 6

ADM, Adel 40, Atlantic 16

Alburnett 26, Highland, Riverside 21

Algona 28, North Polk, Alleman 27

Ames 27, Sioux City, North 14

Ankeny 49, Des Moines, Roosevelt 6

Ankeny Centennial 30, Sioux City, East 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 41, South Hardin 35

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Siouxland Christian 16

Baxter 74, B-G-M 44

Beckman, Dyersville 69, Postville 0

Bellevue 63, North Cedar 25

Belle Plaine 54, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12

Benton Community 20, Mount Vernon 13

Bettendorf 45, Davenport, Central 7

Bondurant Farrar 39, Carlisle 29

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 62, Carroll 6

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 38, Woodbine 32

Burlington 55, Clinton 13

CAM, Anita 58, Audubon 42

Calamus-Wheatland 78, Edgewood-Colesburg 0

Camanche 35, Anamosa 25

Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0

Central Decatur, Leon 38, Pleasantville 28

Central Lyon 64, Cherokee, Washington 12

Clarke, Osceola 34, Shenandoah 7

Clear Creek-Amana 48, Oskaloosa 9

Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21

Colfax-Mingo 37, Ogden 34

Colo-NESCO 40, Collins-Maxwell 14

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Cascade,Western Dubuque 13

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 42, Pekin 14

Creston 49, Knoxville 0

Davis County, Bloomfield 58, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 28

Decorah 33, Mason City 14

Denver 37, Central Springs 0

Des Moines Christian 40, Red Oak 13

Des Moines, Lincoln 35, Des Moines, North 6

Dike-New Hartford 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 76, Dunkerton 28

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Davenport, West 0

Earlham 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

East Union, Afton 57, Griswold 12

Easton Valley 63, Central City 6

Eldon Cardinal 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Emmetsburg 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21

English Valleys, North English 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 46

Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Marion 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37, Bedford 30

Fairfield 38, Keokuk 13

Fort Madison 42, Mount Pleasant 7

Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, East Mills 48

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 41, Akron-Westfield 35

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, GMG, Garwin 0

Glenwood 42, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Grand View Christian def. Woodward Academy, forfeit

Greene County 41, Clarinda 0

Grinnell 35, Washington 14

Grundy Center 35, AGWSR, Ackley 3

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Charles City 14

Harlan 64, Saydel 0

Harris-Lake Park 19, Bishop Garrigan 2

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Alta-Aurelia 22

Humboldt 40, Ballard 0

IKM-Manning 16, Tri-Center, Neola 6

Independence 48, South Tama County, Tama 7

Indianola 63, Perry 0

Interstate 35,Truro 26, Panorama, Panora 20

Iowa City High 56, Iowa City West 7

Kee, Lansing 66, Central Elkader 0

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 38, West Monona 13

Lake Mills 47, West Fork, Sheffield 12

Lamoni 54, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 18

LeMars 36, Storm Lake 14

Lenox 38, Stanton 0

Lewis Central 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20

Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Lisbon 28, Wapello 14

Logan-Magnolia 47, Missouri Valley 14

Lynnville-Sully 21, Madrid 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 43, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Manson Northwest Webster 20, Belmond-Klemme 13

Martensdale-St. Marys 34, Murray 8

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 8

Montezuma 41, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 12

Moravia 66, Seymour 0

Mount Ayr 49, Sidney 12

Nashua-Plainfield 38, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Nevada 56, Gilbert 14

New Hampton 30, Crestwood, Cresco 14

Newell-Fonda 41, Kingsley-Pierson 34

North Butler, Greene 41, Newman Catholic, Mason City 13

North Fayette Valley 50, Wahlert, Dubuque 33

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28, Northwood-Kensett 20

North Linn, Troy Mills 20, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

North Scott, Eldridge 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 0

North Tama, Traer 39, Saint Ansgar 29

Northeast, Goose Lake 38, Tipton 6

Norwalk 31, Boone 8

OA-BCIG 28, Spirit Lake 21

Osage 14, Forest City 8

PAC-LM 24, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17

PCM, Monroe 50, Albia 6

Pella 24, Newton 14

Pleasant Valley 44, Davenport, North 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids def. Ottumwa, forfeit

Regina, Iowa City 35, Wilton 7

Riceville 47, Rockford 14

Ridge View 14, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

River Valley, Correctionville 141, Glidden-Ralston 67

Roland-Story, Story City 26, Chariton 12

Ruthven-Ayrshire 26, West Bend-Mallard 12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14, Sioux Center 9

Sigourney-Keota 20, Pella Christian 13

Solon 56, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0

South Central Calhoun 66, Eagle Grove 12

South O’Brien, Paullina 28, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Southeast Polk 49, Waterloo, West 7

Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 14

Spencer 43, Denison-Schleswig 0

Springville 44, Midland, Wyoming 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 6

Starmont 30, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 15

Treynor 34, East Sac County 7

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 28, Janesville 22

Underwood 70, MVAO-CO-U 6

Union Community, LaPorte City 40, Jesup 0

Unity Christian 35, Okoboji, Milford 0

Urbandale 49, Des Moines, East 7

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 12

Van Meter 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 24, Maquoketa 21

WACO, Wayland 7, New London 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Hudson 3

Waukee 31, Johnston 20

Waukee Northwest 74, Sioux City, West 0

Waukon 56, Oelwein 12

Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Waterloo, East 15

Webster City 41, Fort Dodge 14

West Branch 24, Mediapolis 21

West Central, Maynard 78, Meskwaki Settlement School 14

West Delaware, Manchester 49, Center Point-Urbana 14

West Hancock, Britt 42, North Union 7

West Harrison, Mondamin 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

West Liberty 41, Monticello 35

West Lyon, Inwood 36, Sheldon 6

West Marshall, State Center 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

West Sioux 41, Western Christian 27

Williamsburg 48, Centerville 3

Winfield-Mount Union 32, Lone Tree 22

Winterset 20, Dallas Center-Grimes 13

Woodbury Central, Moville 47, Lawton-Bronson 7

Woodward-Granger 34, South Hamilton, Jewell 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

