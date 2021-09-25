Georgia rally to mark debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’

ATLANTA (AP) — The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement will be on display Saturday in Georgia. A three-man ticket of candidates he’s backing in 2022 Republican primaries for statewide office will take the stage with him. But GOP opponents of Trump-backed candidates aren’t folding in Georgia. And some say the former president’s nod could ultimately cut against Republicans in a general election in the closely divided state. Trump’s early endorsement blitz is an attempt to keep remaking the party in his image. Ballotpedia shows Trump-backed candidates have won 37 of 43 competitive primaries since 2017. Party leaders often shied away from getting involved in primaries, and when they did, it sometimes backfired.