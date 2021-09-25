Huawei executive returning as China releases Canadians

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — China is eagerly anticipating the return of an executive of global communications giant Huawei Technologies following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadian citizens held by Beijing. Meng Wanzhou, 49, Huawei’s chief finance officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, reached an agreement on Friday with U.S. federal prosecutors that called for fraud charges against her to be dismissed next year. She was expected to arrive late Saturday in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen where Huawei is based. Her pending return was a top item on the Chinese internet and on state broadcaster CCTV. On the same day, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were freed and flown back to Canada.