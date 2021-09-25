Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

The center reported Sam’s forecasted track remains unchanged as it moves west-northwest at 10 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, with winds of up to 140 mph.