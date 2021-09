SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Public Power District is reporting a power outage, affecting around 1,000 customers in South Sioux City

A crew is on scene and is making repairs. The cause of the outage has not been determined. Crews estimate repairs will be complete around 2:15 p.m.