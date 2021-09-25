Skip to Content

NY police hold funeral for slain twin boys, continue probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Newborn twins have finally been laid to rest following a funeral service organized by the New York City police officers who are still working to find the person who killed the boys nearly a year ago. About 20 NYPD officers attended the services at a Bronx funeral home on Saturday for the unidentified twins who have named Zeke and Zane by the police. The boys were placed in a single white casket that was decorated with white flowers and a blue bow. The superintendent of a Bronx apartment building discovered the bodies in November 2020 in the building’s courtyard. Authorities determined they died from blunt force trauma. 

Associated Press

