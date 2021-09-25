Siouxlanders experience art in a unique way at Alley Art Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders could find art in a non-traditional way Saturday at the third annual Alley Art festival.

The event takes place in the alleyways between 4th and 5th and Pierce and Nebraska street. This year, the ally next to the Orpheum Theater was added as well.

The festival had almost 40 new murals of different art styles being painted for this year's event. Artists of all different ages were there.

"It's all-inclusive. There's no real judgment to it. You know, it's pretty free form. Just come out and paint, hang out in the alleys with everybody. It's just so unique and public art like this is so important for people because it gives them a chance to share in something they might not normally share in," said Brent Stockton, Event Organizer.

The festival also featured a community wall where Siouxlanders could add their creative touch to a mural, live music, activities for kids, art vendors and more.