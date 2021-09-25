Teens charged in plot to attack school on Columbine’s 25th anniversary

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Penn. (NBC) - Four Pennsylvania teens are being charged with plotting a school attack.

According to court papers, they were planning on carrying out an attack on Dunmore High School on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine High School attack.

A mother of one of the teens discovered a group text message and alerted police.

The texts spoke about “shooting up the school", another student calling “dibs" on a particular student.

The students saying, they wanted “everything to go down like that" referring to the Columbine Mass Shooting back in 1999, according to investigators.

Authorities noted the intended date of the attack was going to be April 20, 2024 the 25th anniversary of Columbine.

Police searched the home of one of the teens, where they found explosive making materials and other evidence.

Two of the teens are being charged as adults, the other two as juveniles.

The two teens being charged as adults are facing charges of possession of weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, and aggravated assault.