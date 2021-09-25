‘Then the killing started’: Witnesses accuse Tigray fighters

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — One man said he counted 55 corpses as he escaped from his town in northern Ethiopia. Another asserted he was rounded up with about 20 men who were shot in front of him. Yet others claimed Tigray forces went door-to-door killing men and teenage boys. The accounts from the town of Kobo are the latest allegations against Tigray forces as they push through the Amhara region in what they call an attempt to pressure Ethiopia’s government to end a 10-month war. Civilians on both sides, Amhara and Tigrayan, have joined the fight. calls by the United States and others for peace have had little effect as war spreads in one of Africa’s most powerful countries.