2 women, political opposites, vying in race for Japan PM

TOKYO (AP) — Two women are among candidates for Japan’s governing party leadership for the first time in 13 years in what seems like a big step in the country’s male-dominated politics. But their views are different. Seiko Noda supports gender equality and diversity while the ultra-conservative Sanae Takaichi advocates paternalistic nationalism and a stronger military. In Wednesday’s race to pick a successor of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, they are challenging two men — vaccinations minister Taro Kono and ex-Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, both top candidates. Japan ranked worst among advanced nations in a gender gap survey, and women comprise only about 10% of parliament. Takaichi is seen as a fast-rising star with the backing of former leader Shinzo Abe, her conservative ally.