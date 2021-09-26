Bishop Heelan hosts Crusader Kermesse Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, folks with the Bishop Heelan Community gathered at the Heelan High School Sunday for their Crusader Kermesse Festival and fundraiser.

Folks could enjoy authentic Mexican food while celebrating the history and culture of Hispanic Americans.

People could also enjoy a mariachi band and dancers later in the day.

Laurie Dougherty, Director Of Enrollment at Bishop Heelan schools said about a quarter of the Crusader student body is Hispanic. She said it's great to celebrate together as a community.

"We can't do that enough. We have so many great families in our system and whatever we can do to come together to celebrate these families, we're just really happy to do," said Laurie Dougherty, Director of Enrollment.

There was also a bounce house, face painter and more for kids at the festival.